Shiloh Jolie-Pitt leaves for college to avoid seeing his mother, Angelina Jolie

It seems that another scandal is brewing in the family of Angelina Jolie and the obstinate nature of her daughter is to blame. Is the grown-up Shiloh rebelling against her famous mother?

Journalists from one publication claim that the star of the film "The Eternals" is in serious conflict with his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. According to an insider, the heiress of bright genetics is sure that she is being treated unfairly.

"Maddox and Pax (her older brothers) were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were her age. Shiloh is resisting," the source said.

The Star Spy made it clear that the daughter and mother engage in verbal duels with screaming, and sometimes Shilo "slams doors all over the house." "She says she's going to go to college as far away from her as possible! "— concluded the insider.

However, you still should not take the story at face value since, at the moment, there is only evidence from an unknown anonymous source. And although it is quite typical for a teenage girl to clash with her mother from time to time, we have no reason to believe that this is the case.

Most recently, Shiloh has created a lot of buzz on the internet with a series of impressive dance videos. She's obviously been enjoying working on her body ever since she signed up for classes back in November. But in the end, hormone surges can play a cruel joke, especially given its scandalous past, Jolie herself.

In fact, it has been widely reported that half of Brangelina's children wanted to testify against their father in custody, but Julie claims the judge will not allow them. Julie's lawyers said in court documents filed in December 2020 that "three children have been asked to testify."