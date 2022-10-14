She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Creator Talks About Season 2 Possibility In Blunt Terms

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney At Law just wrapped up its first season and the ending has sent fans on a crazy meta ride that no one expected.

The show followed the story of Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Walters and Banner are traveling together when they are caught in a car accident which leads to Banner's blood coming in contact with Walters' turning her into a Hulk.

Banner proceeds to teach Walters how she will have to manage her life now that she is a Hulk and after a little bit of training Walters returns to her life as a lawyer.

Upon her return, she is asked to work in a law division for superheroes which leads to her interacting with many other superhumans including Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination, Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, and Titania, etc.

The show has received mixed reviews from fans and critics but the overall response to it seems to be coming out a positive one, especially with the super meta ending showing Jennifer Walters interacting with a robot representation of Marvel head Kevin Feige.

The show, unlike some of the other ones that Marvel has recently released, did not end on any kind of cliffhanger, which begs fans to ask the question of whether there is a possibility for a season 2 of She-Hulk.

With the same question in mind, ComicBook.com caught up with the creator of the show, Jessica Gao and she had the most hilarious response which makes her thoughts perfectly clear. She said:

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids. This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

At the moment, the future of She-Hulk in the MCU remains a mystery but with other fourth-wall-breaking characters like Deadpool entering the MCU soon, fans can expect Jennifer Walters to have more to do in the MCU.