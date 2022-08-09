Shawn Mendes Was Seen Unwinding At The Beach After Canceling Tour, And He Looks Like He’s Having A Great Time

Sometimes celebrities need a break from all of the stresses they carry with their jobs. The job of being a singer is incredibly rewarding however it can sometimes make stars feel overwhelmed and anxious. Shawn Mendes recently shared his own experience with feeling down on his tour and had to cancel the tour so he could focus on himself.

Many fans were disappointed at his cancelation but they also understand because they know Shawn works hard. Shawn Mendes publicly announced that he was taking a break from the tour to focus on his mental health. He stated that he needed to make sure he was mentally okay before he went back on tour.

Recently, images of Shawn Mendes surfaced on the internet of him having a great day on the Miami beach. Wearing only some red-colored swim trunks, he was seen running through the sand on the beach. Shawn looked incredibly relaxed and happy after his decision.

The pictures also showed his incredible six-pack which fans couldn’t help but ogle at. Many pictures were taken of Shawn both in and out of the water as he enjoyed the pleasant weather and the beach vibes. Shawn seemed to just enjoy being carefree after a very long time and was seen completely invested in having a good time.

At one point, he also went down under the waves and emerged from the water with a big smile on his face. The level of relaxation that was visible on Shawn’s face was incredible and his fans were joyous to see him having a good day.

Shawn Mendes has always been open about his struggles with anxiety. He had explained to fans that he was not feeling too great which is why he was taking a break from the tour. Fans had supported him in his decision and left millions of supportive comments for him on Twitter. Although it is not confirmed when the tour dates will be set, Shawn has promised that he’s just taking time off to get back into the right mindset and that his tour will happen again.