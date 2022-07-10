Shawn Mendes Has Postponed His World Tour After His Mental Health Was Impacted

Shawn Mendes is one of the most famous singers in the world and for good reason. He has had many popular songs released over the last few years. He's one of the few singers that everyone has been obsessed with for years because of his stunning good looks as well as his exceptional talent. Shawn Mendes has always given his everything while performing and that's probably one of the biggest reasons his fans adore him so much.

However, recently it seems that Shawn is going through a very tough time. This is probably because of his declining mental health . Shawn has made the very difficult decision to cancel three weeks' worth of shows to focus on his mental health.

On Friday night, Shawn posted on his social media on Instagram that he was at a breaking point in his mental health and needed to take a break just to perform well again. The singer also said that his decision to come back on stage was premature however it was leading to his deteriorating mental health again.

He announced that he was taking a break from his "Wonder: The World Tour" which had begun last month in Portland. The shows had been scheduled till August 2023. He announced that he was taking a three-week break for himself to get back into the right mindset.

This is not the first time Shawn has spoken up about struggling. He has also tweeted about his declining state before. He felt as if he was not successful and was failing even though he had massive success. He spoke about hearing the words 'to tell the truth, to be the truth' but he feared if people knew the truth, they would get bored of him.

Advertisement

Fans responded to both posts with love and support for Shawn. Many of his fans were concerned about him after his breakdowns however he did take a minute to reassure them that he was okay. The postponing of his concert did lead to some fans being disappointed however most fans were supportive and said they just wanted him to feel happy again.