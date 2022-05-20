Trending

Sharon Stone posed for Dolce & Gabbana ads in Venice

Hailee ShaneHailee Shane
May 19, 2022 5:07 PM
11 Views
0
Sharon Stone posed for Dolce &amp; Gabbana ads in Venice
Credit: wttpoa

Sharon Stone posed for Dolce & Gabbana ads in Venice. Sharon Stone has become the face of a new advertising campaign for the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

A video emerged on the YouTube channel of the fashion house, in which 64-year-old Sharon Stone, along with male models Sam Webb and Adam Senn, walked around Venice. Participants of the new advertising campaign for Devotion bags rode the canals on a gondola and drank coffee in St. Mark's Square. Depending on the location of the filming, the actress changed her outfit several times. The most memorable look is a little black dress combined with large chandeliers.

The Devotion bag is considered iconic for Dolce&Gabbana. It is made in the traditional colors of the Italian fashion house - black, red, green, and white - and its lock is decorated with the symbol of the Sacred Heart. Sharon Stone has been collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana for a long time, attending fashion shows and going out on the red carpet in dresses from the Italian brand.

Earlier, It was reported that Selena Gomez showed her leg in a black dress with a slit. Singer Selena Gomez made a deep impression on the audience, appearing at a party after the recording of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The performer came out in a black dress with a deep neckline and bare shoulders, and a high slit that permitted her to show off her leg. The outfit was complemented by silver mules with low heels. The long bob hair was styled with deliberate carelessness.

Advertisement

 

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Sharon Stone will become the villain of &#39;Blue Beetle,&#39; the DC superhero

Sharon Stone will become the villain of 'Blue Beetle,' the DC superhero

Posted on Apr 1, 2022 10:04 AM
Sharon Stone Reportedly &#39;Canoodling&#39; With Rapper 38 Years Younger Than Her - All About Their Reported Romance!

Sharon Stone Reportedly 'Canoodling' With Rapper 38 Years Younger Than Her - All About Their Reported Romance!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021 11:56 PM
Sharon Stone Opens Up About Having An Abortion As A Teen And Going Through It All Alone!

Sharon Stone Opens Up About Having An Abortion As A Teen And Going Through It All Alone!

Posted on Apr 1, 2021 10:56 PM