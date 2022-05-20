Sharon Stone posed for Dolce & Gabbana ads in Venice. Sharon Stone has become the face of a new advertising campaign for the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

A video emerged on the YouTube channel of the fashion house, in which 64-year-old Sharon Stone, along with male models Sam Webb and Adam Senn, walked around Venice. Participants of the new advertising campaign for Devotion bags rode the canals on a gondola and drank coffee in St. Mark's Square. Depending on the location of the filming, the actress changed her outfit several times. The most memorable look is a little black dress combined with large chandeliers.

The Devotion bag is considered iconic for Dolce&Gabbana. It is made in the traditional colors of the Italian fashion house - black, red, green, and white - and its lock is decorated with the symbol of the Sacred Heart. Sharon Stone has been collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana for a long time, attending fashion shows and going out on the red carpet in dresses from the Italian brand.

Earlier, It was reported that Selena Gomez showed her leg in a black dress with a slit. Singer Selena Gomez made a deep impression on the audience, appearing at a party after the recording of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The performer came out in a black dress with a deep neckline and bare shoulders, and a high slit that permitted her to show off her leg. The outfit was complemented by silver mules with low heels. The long bob hair was styled with deliberate carelessness.