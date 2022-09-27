FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Shakira’s Tax Fraud Case Is Going To Trial In The Spanish Court

Justin Drea
Columbian Singer Shakira has been seeing some ups and downs in her life as of late. The singer recently split with her husband Gerard Pique who plays for the Spanish football giant FC Barcelona. The two were together for a decade and shared 2 children. And now, to make things even worse, she is being accused of tax fraud by prosecutors in Spain.

The singer has been accused of a tax fraud of roughly 4.5 million euros, which is about $14.8 million. The prosecutors are moving for a case which if Shakira loses, will get her 8 years in prison alongside a penalty of 24 million euros.

Shakira was recently offered an out of court settlement for the case but she has refused the settlement and the case will now be going to trial. The terms of the settlement have not been revealed to the public thus far but Shakira’s PR representatives have said, “The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement.”

The accusation against the singer is that she did not pay taxes between the years 2012 and 2014 but Shakira maintains that she was not even living in Spain during that time and had a permanent residence in the Bahamas instead. The prosecutors are claiming that this is false and that Shakira spent at least if not more than half of each of those years in Spain.

Shakira’s legal team is supremely confident that there is no case against her and they say that Shakira has actually already paid 17.2 million euros that prosecutors originally told her she owed.

While Shakira’s team is adamant that she did not reside in Spain during the period between 2012 and 2014, the prosecutors believe they have evidence that Shakira purchased a house in Barcelona in 2012 and resided in it for a significant period of time.

A date has not been set for the trial as of yet but the singer is one of the most legendary entertainers of the modern day industry and the trial will surely be followed closely by the media and millions of her fans.


