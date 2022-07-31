Shakira's Children Will Be Given To Her By Gerard Pique, But Only Under Certain Circumstances

After 12 years of marriage, Shakira and Gerard Pique allegedly split up, according to media reports that surfaced in early June. Everyone was shocked by this information because Pique's adultery was the cause of the rift; allegedly, the singer discovered the football player with the mother of his teammate Gavi, who is 17 years old.

For the benefit of the kids, the celebrities made an effort to keep their relationship cordial. They even joined forces to cheer on their youngest son during a sporting event.

They might now meet in court because they were unable to settle all of their disagreements. Shakira wants to settle in the US. She only spent these years in Spain due to the professional football career of her boyfriend, but now the singer may safely go back to her family.

Pique, however, is unwilling to simply let go of the celebrity. The athlete wants the singer to pay for five first-class flights from Spain to the United States each year, along with 400 000 euros, according to the Spanish edition of Marca. Pique will only permit the children to live abroad under these circumstances.

Recall that the actors began dating after meeting on the video shoot in 2010. Shakira and Pique first made an effort to keep their relationship a secret from the public, but they soon grew weary of it.

The couple welcomed their first kid, Milan, in 2012, and their youngest son, Sasha, was born three years later.

