Shakira Desires To Leave Her Separation And Tax Fraud Allegations In Spain And Relocate To Miami

Page Six was informed by insiders that Colombian diva Shakira , 45, intends to flee Barcelona and spend her entire life in Miami in order to escape the personal issues that are hounding her.

In addition to going through a lengthy divorce and child custody dispute with Gerard Piqué, a 35-year-old soccer player for Barcelona FC, the singer of "Hips Don't Lie" is also facing up to eight years in prison after Spanish authorities charged her with tax evasion. Barcelona is turning out to be a city of regret.

She has close relatives and friends in Miami Beach who will come together and offer her much-needed assistance. A luxurious, beachfront house that is also quite private.

Shakira considers the place her "refuge," according to a friend of the family and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez.

Martinez, who collaborates with Shakira's brother Antonio on the singer's regional property holdings, said to The Post that "Miami is her home." "Her parents, brother, niece, and nephew all reside here, in addition to her. She has no relatives in Spain. From Barcelona, this atmosphere is distinct.

Shakira's "La Tortura" duet partner and fellow artist Alejandro Sanz are allegedly attempting to convince her to bring her talents to South Beach, and other people close to the singer affirm her wish to move to the Sunshine State.

She would be able to escape the persistent rumors about Piqué and his supposed liaisons if she moved away from Barcelona, where she originally purchased a home in 2012.

Piqué, Shakira's partner of 11 years and father of their sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, apparently covertly dated Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old public affairs student, for months prior to their breakup. He was also allegedly secretly texting Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum.