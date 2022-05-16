'Sex and the City' actor Bruce McVitty dies. 'Sex and the City' actor Bruce McVitty dies at 66

American actor Bruce McVittie, best known for his roles in such series as The Sopranos , American Bison, Law & Order, and Sex and the City, has died at the age of 65. Deadline reports.

The fact that the artist died said his wife, Carol Oks. McVitty died on May 7 in a New York hospital, but the exact cause of death was not disclosed.

Before the actor became the star of American TV series, he played in performances. McVitty made his Broadway debut in American Buffalo with Al Pacino in 1983 with David Mamet.

The artist got on stage by accident: less than a month before the performance, actor James Hayden, who played a leading role in the production, died of a drug overdose, and the directors decided to invite Bruce to the troupe.

Subsequently, the actor became one of the main faces of the New York Broadway scene, playing prominent roles in productions in various theaters. In addition, he was remembered by viewers for his participation in popular American TV shows. In the series Law & Order, McVitty began acting in 1991 and continued to participate in the project until 2021.

