Set Photos Show Emma Roberts' Character Is Pregnant In Upcoming Sony Madame Web Film

More and more updates keep getting revealed about Sony 's upcoming Madame Web film and yet still, the plot details and characters are not known and fans are left to guess. It is safe to assume at this point that all the mystery the upcoming project is shrouded in might be a marketing technique from Sony.

A recent update that fans got via a leaked set photo was that Emma Roberts ' mystery character in the film will be pregnant for the entire duration or part of the film, as she was seen on set with a pretty big and visible baby bump.

Emma was confirmed to be a part of the film prior to the beginning of shooting along with many other celebrities but just like all the other names associated with the film, Emma's character is a complete mystery to everyone.

Along with Emma, the other actors confirmed to be in the film are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

The only actor whose role in the film is actually confirmed is the lead Dakota Johnson who will be playing the titular character.

However, despite all the mystery surrounding the movie, the leaks have given fans a chance to speculate.

Combining the leaked set photos of Emma Roberts with the previously leaked set photos of Adam Scott fans have speculated that Emma may be playing a version of long-time Spider-man love interest, Mary Jane.

Here's how the theory goes:

Madame Web is a multiversal character who has in the comics acted as a sort of oracle and/or guide for various Spider-themed heroes, including variant Peter Parkers from several universes. Adam Scott's wardrobe and hair from leaked set photos led fans to believe that he may be playing a multiversal variant of Peter Parker and now pregnant pictures of Emma Roberts on set are leading people to believe that the film may be adapting a storyline from the comics where Peter loses his spider powers and during that time MJ ends up becoming pregnant.

The theory while a little crazy and a little on point, is as good as any until Sony comes forward to confirm any characters and plot details regarding the upcoming project.