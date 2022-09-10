Serena Williams Is Amazing At Karaoke Says Gigi Hadid While Speaking To Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show

Gigi Hadid stopped by at the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed lots about her life, her latest brand and her best friend, tennis legend Serena Williams .

The conversation began as Jimmy took out a photo of Hadid where she can be seen expressing herself quite passionately at the U.S. Open, while sitting in the audience for one of Serena's matches.

Hadid explained that this is her expression for pretty much every Serena Williams game. She said, “That’s like the most Serena expression ever. When I watch her, even on the couch I’m like that. Also, you know what helps? You know the U.S. Open drinks? The melon ones? The little tennis ball melons.”

Hadid talked about her emotions whenever Serena is playing in the following words:

“When I get there, I’m a mess, I’m so anxious. I think she can really feel that I’m there, supporting her.”

Then she went on to add in a slight lower tone, “She has no idea,” receiving tons of laughs from the audience.

The conversation then switched more towards what Serena is like in real life and what kind of activities she is great at outside the court and Gigi explained that the tennis star is amazing at karaoke.

She said, “Karaoke. Serena is a karaoke legend. You have to ask her what her go to song is. It really depends on the night. I try to keep the vibes going. Sometimes I throw in a Disney song. Like ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.’”

Following that, Jimmy talked about Gigi's brand Guest in Residence and Gigi explained it in the following terms"

“To me a guest in residence is someone like Jimmy, who walks into every room with a warmth and a sense of comfort in themselves that they’re ready to take on the world around them, have wonder about the person that’s in front of them. That’s just like a cozy person to me.”