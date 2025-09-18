Senator John Kennedy Exposes Two Million Dollar Settlement For Anti-Trump FBI Officials

X/@SenJohnKennedy

A few weeks back, the senator John Kennedy put his two cents into the matter of the $2 million settlements in favor of former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The payments were a result of anti-Trump protagonists filing suits against the U.S. government for their dismissal due to politically charged misconduct. He put the Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the former FBI director, Christopher Wray, on the spot for this decision before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Louisianan never held himself back in his questioning of the newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel. Kennedy wrapped up his remarks in classic Kennedy fashion: reminding all present just who Strzok and Page are – FBI agents whose text messages were filled with evidence of political bias against candidate Trump. In one of the messages, Page wrote “Trump’s not ever going to be president, right? Right?” and Strzok replied “No, no, he won’t. We will stop it.”

Strzok was fired. Page quit her job. Then they took the government to court over the release of emails. Somehow, they ended up with a $1.2 million settlement for Strzok and $800,000 for Page. That is two million dollars coming from taxpayers. Kennedy got Director Patel to confirm that the settlement was decided on by Attorney General Garland and Director Wray during the Biden administration.

Predictably, there was some uproar on the Internet. One commenter said it well, “There is absolutely NO END to the ways the federal government will piss away BILLIONS OF-DOLLARS that comes from hard working taxpayers.” Another comment read, “Disgusting. They should be in jail, not getting some pay-off.”

For some people, this was merely payback. “Pay off for all their anti Trump efforts,” said one of the commenters. Another suggested that this was hush money and speculated that the settlement probably contained NDA provisions “that prevents them from ever credibly flipping even if they want to.”

But Kennedy’s anger strangely failed to convince some of his critics, one of whom retorted: “Why would he waste time on this nonsense if nothing is going to come of it?” Another went on to defend the Justice Department’s independence by stating, “And that is not the Biden Justice Department, that is The Justice Department independent from the President as it should be.”

The Strzok-Page drama has been simmering for years, but news on the settlement sums makes for fresh ammunition. Kennedy’s questioning lays direct responsibility on high Biden administration officials for endorsing what many devolve into being a reward for misconduct. Whether there will ever be accountability remains to be seen but will sure not silence these concerns about weaponized government agencies. This unfolding story of political bias at the highest level of law enforcement is going to continue, and this two million-dollar chapter might very well be one of the costliest ones yet. This situation has drawn comparisons to controversial comments made by the senator in the past, and it has sparked a heated political backlash not unlike the outrage following his 9/11 tribute.