Selma Blair Says She Would Like To Return As Vivian Kensington Alongside Reese Witherspoon In Legally Blonde 3

Legally Blonde is one of the most iconic films of the early 2000s and some might say that it was this film that was responsible for putting Reese Witherspoon , who played the role of Elle Woods in the film, among the top tiers of Hollywood.

When the film was first released it immediately shined at the box office and its success prompted a sequel titled Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde. Now, almost 2 decades later, Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that she will be stepping into the fashion-forward shoes of Elle Woods once again in the third installment of the franchise.

One of the most iconic characters from the very first Legally Blonde movie was Vivian Kensington, played by Selma Blair . When Elle Woods, a sorority girl, arrives at Harvard Law to win back the love of her life, Warner, she finds out that he is engaged to Vivian, and Vivian is exactly the opposite of all the things that make up Elle and all the things that caused Warner to leave Elle. The dynamic between Elle and Vivian made one of the highlights of the cult classic.

With Legally Blonde 3 now in the works, Selma Blair has opened up about wanting to play Vivian Kensington once more. Her exact comments are as follows:

"I'm hoping that I at least get to make a cameo. I'm hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because that was… talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It's a highlight. Like, I really feel like, 'Yeah, my obit's gonna look OK.'"

While fans would love nothing more than to see Vivian and Elle on the screen together again, there is no confirmation about the plot, cast, or really anything related to the movie at the moment.

The things that have been confirmed about the movie are

The plot will follow Elle in her 40s incorporating the changes of the modern world Jennifer Coolidge will be returning in her role of Paulette, Elle's best friend

The film was initially slated for release in 2022 but that has since been delayed and at the moment, there is no release date revealed to the public.