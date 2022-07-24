Selena Gomez’s Grandma Accidentally Tells The World About Her Love Life On TikTok

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular singers in the world. The world feels as if they have grown up with her since she has been acting from a very young age. Because of this, many of her fans have been around for a very long time. Selena, although she's in the public eye often, likes to keep her love life on the down low.

However, after a recent interview, it was exposed that Selena Gomez may have someone special in her life currently. She might have been secretly dating someone for a while. In her latest TikTok video, Selena was putting on lip liner when her grandma's voice in the background asked her what happened to the guy that she had been seeing.

She was very surprised by the question however she told her grandma that she would tell her later. At the end of the video, she couldn't help but laugh and simply said she didn't know what to tell everyone. Over the last few years, Selena has been very private about her love life.

In a recent interview, when Selena was asked about her love life, her co-star Steve Martin from "Only Murders in the Building" joked that no one had gotten their approval to date Selena Gomez. Selena has also spoken to NikkieTutorials, saying that it was hard to find a man during quarantine.

However, she also mentioned that her comment didn't mean that she wanted a relationship. She would normally say something that would indicate she wanted a relationship however she did not want one. She believed that men were a lot of work.

Selena has also spoken up about getting into a relationship with people and not yourself. She would often feel like relationships would turn out to announce to others that two people were together. She said she wanted to be sure she was getting into a relationship for herself and not for others.

Years ago, Selena dated the famous singer "The Weekend" but they broke up in 2015. After that, she sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-boyfriend Justin Beiber. However, Justin Beiber is now married to Hailey Baldwin.