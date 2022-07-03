Selena Gomez 'walked' a short dress-jacket with lace

29-year-old American singer and actress Selena Gomez came out in a short dress-jacket with lace. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Last Wednesday, June 29, in Santa Monica, a presentation of a new line of lipsticks, Kind Words, by the cosmetic brand Rare Beauty , owned by Selena Gomez, took place.

The star personally presented the funds, appearing at the event in a short Alexander McQueen lace jacket dress and stiletto sandals. The image was complemented by makeup with arrows and nude on the lips, as well as styling with loose hair.

The musician launched her makeup line in September 2020 after months of teasing her entry into the beauty pageant.

The initial drop included the highly-rated Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, which comes in 48 shades, as well as Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer and clump-free Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara.

The other day, Selena Gomez appeared at the premiere of the second season of "Murder in the same building" in Los Angeles in a sparkly Michael Kors dress with cutouts at the waist and a slit to the thigh.

Cara Delevingne previously admitted that she "had fun" kissing Selena Gomez. Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne spoke about her impressions of a kiss with Selena Gomez on the set of the series "Murders in the same building." Her words are quoted by People.

Delevingne joined the cast of the second season as an "art world insider" named Alice, who ends up having an affair with Gomez's character. "It was just fun. Wouldn't anyone in the world want to kiss Selena?" said the actress.

The model also added that she liked working with the singer. "She is just an incredible person to work with. Selena is gorgeous; she is one of my favorite actresses," said Delevingne.

Gomez and Delevingne met when they were about 15 years old. In 2014, the celebrities starred together in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video and even got matching rose tattoos last December.