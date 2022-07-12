Selena Gomez Spotted Her On A Date With Her Co-Star Nat Wolff

It seems that Selena Gomez 's personal life is finally starting to get better! Her last public relationship was with singer The Weeknd in 2018, and many fans still hope that someday she and Justin Bieber will be together (they dated for about eight years and became one of the favorite star couples for many).

After high-profile breakups with famous singers, nothing was known about Selena Gomez's personal life. But now we can be sure that someone has definitely appeared on the horizon of the singer.

The day before, Selena was spotted on a date with actor Nat Wolff, a colleague in the 2014 film Bad Behavior. The couple went for a romantic dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

They looked happy and contented after enjoying their time together.

However, many are not sure that between Selena and Nat, there is something more than just friendship since he had previously been in a relationship with Grace Van Patten and did not report a cut in the girl.

But, as we know, this means absolutely nothing and, perhaps, the actor simply hid his break with his beloved.

By the way, in the spring, Selena was noticed on a date with a notorious guy, and apparently, they were never able to build a relationship with them.

Selena Gomez has been in a relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The lovers parted, then converged again in 2017, and then the singer proposed to Hayley in the summer of 2018.

The wedding took place in the fall of 2019. Their couple still has fans, and some allow themselves to omit impartial comments towards Justin's wife.

In a previous post, In 2017, Selena Gomez finally broke up with Justin Bieber. After that, the singer was constantly credited with novels.

Advertisement

There were rumors that the star was dating Chris Evans. However, on the eve of Selena was seen in the company of another man.