Selena Gomez, in a sparkling dress with a dangerous slit

On June 27, the premiere of the new season of the series " Only Murders in the Building " took place in Los Angeles. The main star of the evening was the 29-year-old Selena Gomez , who plays one of the central roles in the show.

For the release, the star chose a graceful sparkly dress from Michael Kors with a bold thigh-high slit and a cutout on the side. Selena completed the look with Jimmy Choo silver sandals and EFFY Jewelry hoop earrings.

According to Gomez's stylist Kate Young on Instagram, the dress belongs to Michael Kors, and the jewelry belongs to Effy Jewelry.

The actress made light curls, put some of her hair in a ponytail, and left the other part loose. Gomez was in a great mood, smiling a lot and patiently posing for photographers.

The series is about three strangers who love true crime and become involved in one after a murder occurs in their apartment building.

The first season of the show was very successful, so it was decided to extend it. In the second, the cast will be replenished with star names: Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne joined the main cast.

The second season of Only Murders in the Building, which premieres on June 28 on Hulu, begins with the first season where the Building's board president, Bunny Folger, solves his problems with three amateur podcaster spies involved in the murder.

Refreshed The very first murder. At the moment, solving the murder is not the only thing on Selena Gomez's plate.

She told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that she is currently working on new music. "I've been a little busy with it," he said. "But I'm in the studio." I'm excited. "Ah, there's no rest for the wicked. Am I right?"