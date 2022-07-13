Selena Gomez Fan Arrested Outside Her Residence After The Fan Tried To Enter Her House Without Permission

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress many people have grown up with. Gaining stardom at a young age is not easy but Selena has always done her best and achieved so much. She's been in the eyes of the public since a very young age and thus she also has many loyal fans who would do anything to protect her from any harm. However, not all the fans that she has are good people and this can sometimes be an issue.

Recently, Selena's security was able to stop an alleged fan from entering her house without permission. A man had tried to jump the fence which had been surrounding her house. Selena was not home at the time which makes the whole ordeal even creepier.

The incident had happened on Sunday morning by the man who claimed he just wanted to meet Selena. He had tried to escape being caught but then was later found in the same area and was charged with trespassing. Selena herself was recently spotted in Los Angeles with her fellow actor Nat Wolff. The two had met on the sets of "Behaving Bad" and had been photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel.

The saddest part of this encounter is that this is not the first time that Selena has had to deal with intruders. Just a few weeks ago, another person wrote Selena's name in blood on a mattress and later burned it down. The situation had been described by Selena's security team who were concerned about the star's mental and physical health after these occurrences. The singer was not home during that incident as well however the team had called the police when they had noticed what was happening.

Fans who genuinely care for Selena are concerned about her well-being. Although stars give so much to fans, some of the fans feel entitled to more and thus make the wrong decisions. They pose a potential threat to the stars and other people. However, the fans that Selena has are mostly normal and adore her endlessly. They are worried about her mental health and wish her safety and peace.