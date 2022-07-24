Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Celebrate Selena's Birthday Together

Selena Gomez just turned 30 and the singer/actor decided that the best way to spend her 30th birthday would be hanging out with her long-time best friend Taylor Swift .

Selena took to Instagram and posted pictures of her quality time spent with Taylor swift .

Selena posted 2 pictures, one of them showing the two singers hugging while Taylor made a 30 sign with her hands, holding up 3 fingers with one hand and making a 0 with the other hand. The other picture showed Selena giggling uncontrollably while Taylor made a funny face and a thumbs up towards the camera.

The caption of the post read: "30, nerdy and worthy."

This is a play on the classic line, "30, flirty, and thriving" from the movie 13 going on 30.

Selena and Taylor have been best friends for quite a while now and their friendship started in very unusual circumstances. The two singers met while both of them were dating 2 of the Jonas brothers at the same time. In 2008, Taylor Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez was dating Nick Jonas.

Selena revealed the entire situation in a radio interview with KIIS FM UK saying, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Taylor Swift talked about the relationship she shares with Selena in the following words while speaking to E!

"It's been the longest one I think either of us had really. When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."

The two singers clearly hold a lot of love and affection for one another and as they both enter a new chapter in their 30s with Swift also being 32, they clearly intend to support one another through it.