Selena Gomez, in a bustier dress with a dizzying slit, admitted that she wanted to find a husband

Recently, Selena Gomez rarely appears at special events - and this situation greatly upsets fans. Perhaps that is why the star tries to compensate for the rare appearances with spectacular images.

On the show, Gomez made fun of his dating life in the early ecology and mimicked fellow celebrities like Miley Cyrus during the skates. Once his hosting duties were over, it was time to celebrate after the party, where Gomez presented a chic scene for his night in the city. Taking a modern look at the classic LBD, Gomez made a case for a sexy high slit - and he definitely packed a cartoon.

So, on May 14, Selena was in the spotlight at the Saturday Night Live after-party. The star hosted the show for one evening, after which the singer changed her outfit and came to the party in a black satin bustier dress with a stunning thigh slit that showed off the star's slender legs.

The actress chose such a stunning outfit, guided by the logic of a real strategist. On the air of the program, the girl admitted that she is in search of a loved one: "One of the reasons why I am glad to host SNL is that I am not married, and I heard that SNL is a great place to start a romantic relationship."

"This is where Emma Stone met her husband. Both Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly also found love in this studio, and since I don't really want to try dating apps, I would like to share this here and say that I am looking for my other half," Selena added candidly.