See What Rihanna Looks Like Two Months After Giving Birth

34-year-old Rihanna has always been very selective in terms of social events, and after the birth of her son - this happened on May 13, 2022.

She became even more categorical and attended only those that she is really interested in. For example, the other day, the singer alone, without the father of her child, A$AP Rocky , visited the Mexican Geniuses immersion exhibition in one of London's art galleries.

Rihanna came to see the work of her idol Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera. A source close to the singer told The Daily Mirror that the beauty mogul was delighted with one of the exhibition's rooms, where you could go to the afterlife and celebrate the Day of the Dead.

For this release, the owner of the Fenty Beauty brand put on black wide jeans and a loose jacket, the sleeves of which were decorated with lace, complementing the look with light-colored sneakers and massive jewelry: earrings, a pendant, and a ring.

Rihanna's hair was styled in loose curls, and there was light makeup on her face: an even tone, mascara, a little pink gloss on her lips, and blue shadows on her eyelids.

During pregnancy, Riri gained a lot of weight more than 15 kilograms, but, judging by the new photos of the star, she is rapidly returning to her previous shape and will soon start uploading pictures in a swimsuit.

However, she was not shy about showing herself during pregnancy, posting pictures from the beach, and walking around in tight mini dresses.

In a previous post, Rihanna can confidently release a guide on how to dress pregnant girls. Each of her appearances in public immediately becomes the most discussed event, and the star herself does not get tired of demonstrating stylish and bold outfits.

This time, Rihanna turned to her favorite fashion trick: she combined sportswear with feminine ones.