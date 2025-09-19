Scott Hoying Receives Birthday Love From Dancing With The Stars Cast

Instagram/@ryleearnold1

The Instagram account of the show raised a birthday salute in honor of Scott Hoying. Viewers were wished a happy birthday on the account and asked to shower him with all their love and support. Hoying has been going through this very popular dance competition with his professional partner Rylee Arnold.

An official account of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ managed to issue a special message for one of their contestants: “To one of the fiercest people we know, HAPPY BIRDTHDAY!!! Help us show Scott some love.” The post was accompanied by the show’s hashtag and the heart-hands emoji, which were quickly inundated with birthday wishes from fans and fellow contestants alike.

Hoying’s husband, Mark, was one among the flood of responses who said with much sincerity, “happy birthday to the most amazing husband in the whole world!!! i love you so much!!!” Their display of affection was furthered by many calling the two “the cutest” accompanied by more heart emojis.

Many compliments and comments referred to recent performances by Hoying, along the lines of, “I watched DWTS this morning before work and you guys killed it out there!!!” with another fan joining in, “Happy Birthday Scott! Go kill it this week! Cant wait for your dance next week.”

Some comments bordered on the judging aspect of the competition, with one of the supporters wishing him happy birthday and also commenting, “Happy birthday Scott!! Hopefully next week you’ll get the gift of not being underscored.” The implication behind that is there are some members of the viewing public who feel that Hoying is being marked down by the judges unfairly.

The birthday wishes carried all the way to a music-based kind as well: “Happy birthday king!!!! I love you so much and I absolutely loved my Pentatonix concert last year in Grand Rapids, Michigan!!!” Another simply shouted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DWTS WINNER,” rather boldly foretelling his win in the competition.

Even among professional circles, warm wishes kept coming in with one such commenter stating, “Happy birthday Scott! Love and miss you!” and appearing to be someone quite personal to Scott. It kept hammering on the respect for his dancing skill but cemented bona fide love for the guy on his special day while competing in front of a national audience.

The birthday tribute comes while Hoying’s run in the competition show continues, where celebrities partner with professional dancers to learn and perform a new dance style each week. The public display of love from the official show’s account shows the good ties built among production and contestants throughout the entire process.

In-between the season, a crowd of fans awaits to see whether Hoying could retain this birthday momentum that'll earn him great scores and give him a shot for the coveted mirrorball trophy. The massive response for his birthday post, definitely, shows a strong viewer support as it remains in the middle of the contest.