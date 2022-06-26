'Scammer from Tinder' will stand trial against the real Leviev

Tinder swindler Simon Hayut, who posed as the son of Israeli businessman Lev Leviev, is due to stand trial against his family, who filed a lawsuit against him. This is what Page Six writes.

It is not yet clear whether Hayut himself will appear at the hearing, as he asked the judge to conduct proceedings without his presence.

"He does not want to experience the public humiliation that he will face," suggested Chagit Leviev, CEO of the Leviev Group USA investment holding, which is owned by the Leviev family.

The Tinder swindler posed as millionaire Simon Leviev, the son of Israeli businessman Lev Leviev, who owns LLD Diamonds, the largest diamond manufacturing company.

Lev Leviev's family members told the journalist that for many years they had received complaints from women who had suffered from Hayut but had not been able to achieve justice on their own.

"We suffered for years from the activities of a scammer and exhaled after the release of the show on Netflix," they clarified.

In a previous post, The official trailer for the second part of the fourth season of Stranger Things was released on YouTube.

It will premiere on Netflix on July 1st. The season finale will consist of two episodes with a total duration of four hours - two and a half of them will take the final series.

In the video, you can see all the central characters of the fourth season. The plot of the show tells about a group of teenagers who are forced to confront otherworldly forces.

Season 4 takes place six months after the battle at the Hawkins Mall. In it, the main characters try to live a normal life.

Stranger Things season 4 is the most-watched show on Netflix of all time. The number of views reached 781 million hours in a full 17 days.

Advertisement

The show was ahead of the second season of the Bridgertons. He gained 625 million views.