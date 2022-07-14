Savannah Chrisley Doesn't Know What To Say About Possible Long Term Parent's Conviction For Fraud

Savannah Chrisley is an actor but she's also known as the owner of the clothing brand "Faith over Fear". She has acted in her show 'Chrisley Knows Best'. She also invests in many beauty and cosmetic products which is how she gains her basic income.

Recently, she co-hosted her family's podcast "Chrisley Confessions" with her mother Julie Chrisley. Normally, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley host the podcast together but this time, Savannah was a part of the podcast. In the podcast, the topic under discussion was the upcoming trial of her parents after being found guilty of tax evasion and fraud.

Her parents had first been accused in 2019 and a new indictment was filed this year. Todd and Julie Chrisley have faced 12 counts of tax evasion, conspiracy over nine years, and bank and wire fraud. They were found guilty on all 12 counts. However, the couple has completely denied all claims and maintained their innocence.

The couple could be facing up to 30 years in prison for their alleged crimes. On the podcast, Savannah stated "There’s been so much happening in life, I don’t even know where to begin. But you have to just take life as it comes, and you have to take it day by day. So that’s kind of where we’re at."

Savannah has spoken up about the hate that her parents have faced. She said "It’s hard to live in the world that we live in. I feel like as time goes on, people are becoming more and more sensitive. And how you’re going to become more sensitive to your emotions but less sensitive to other people’s emotions is mind-boggling to me. The things that people have said since everything has gone down are just baffling." She also encouraged her fans to do their research.

"If you actually took your time to get to know … our truth and to give us a chance, then maybe you would see it a little different." Despite all the hate that her family is getting, she and her family are determined to stay positive.

"At the end of the day, we’re bound and determined to win in life. It doesn’t matter all of the negative stuff that has happened, if we continue to do right, treat people right, and stand in our truth, then we will win."