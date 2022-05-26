Sarah Jessica Parker explains why she never talks about her marriage to Matthew Broderick . Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in 1991, shortly after she split from Robert Downey Jr. The Parker brothers, Pippin and Toby, founded the Naked Angels theater company, and Broderick took part in their work. The couple started dating a few months later. In 1996, Parker and Broderick starred together in How to Succeed in Business Without many efforts, their first acting project together, and married the following year. They had a son, James Wilkie Broderick, in 2002 and, seven years later, twin daughters Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick.

How does a star couple manage to live in love and harmony for such a long time? Sarah says that she and Matthew are "just trying to be respectful of each other." In addition, both of them carefully guard their personal lives and do not discuss marriage with journalists. But recently, both of them unexpectedly agreed to talk to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason being the Plaza Suite, a Broadway production in which Parker and Broderick are back together after many years, when Parker was asked if she or her husband were worried that working together would cause people to ask questions about their personal life.

Parker and Broderick have been married for 25 years, and many people see their romance as proof that even celebrity relationships can last a very long time. Now that they're playing together again on Broadway, the actors joke that the old scheme for a happy marriage needs to be revisited.