Sarah Ferguson says she's ready to remarry Prince Andrew

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson admitted that she considers her ex-husband, Prince Andrew , a "good person" and is ready to marry him again. It is reported by the New York Post.

British Radio Times journalists asked Sarah Ferguson if she could marry Prince Andrew if she returned to the past. To which the duchess replied, "Oh, yes. He is a very good and kind person." The Duchess of York fondly recalled her wedding day in 1986, calling it "exceptional and extraordinary."

"I think my life is amazing," Ferguson continued. I think I'm fortunate. And now I'm just starting my life over again. And I think it's really cool to be able to say that."

Ex-husband Sar Ferguson was accused of sexual abuse of a minor and was deprived of military knowledge and royal powers.

In March, Prince Andrew paid the victim millions of dollars to settle the case.

"I will stand firmly on the side of Andrew ... He is a very good and kind person, and this is what I believe in," Sarah Ferguson believes. The Dukes of York divorced in 1996.

Earlier, It was reported, Penelope Cruz, in a pink dress with straps, appeared at a Chanel dinner

Actress Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Dinner at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Pictures of the star appeared in the Associated Press photo bank.

For publication, Penelope Cruz chose total pink. The 48-year-old actress wore a pink Chanel dress with straps, which she complemented with a French fashion house bag and black open-toed sandals, which were practically invisible.

In addition to Penelope Cruz, the event was also attended by Andie MacDowell, Lucy Boynton, Andrew Garfield, the stars of the new "Gossip Girl" Whitney Peak, and Evan Mock, the actress of the series "The Gilded Age" Dene Benton and many others..