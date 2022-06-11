Samantha Jones will appear in the second season of the series 'And just like that

It seems that the famous four friends will still be reunited again.

During a recent interview with Variety, Sex and the City revival showrunner Michael Patrick King shared some details about the upcoming season of Just Like That, including the return of Kim Cattrall's character.

When King realized that he had let it slip, he stated that Samantha Jones would indeed appear in the new season of And Just So because his goal is to combine all four stories of girls; otherwise, the series is incomplete. But about other details, until they became a reality, he preferred to remain silent.

Recall that in the first season of "And just like that," Samantha Jones periodically appeared, but in the form of SMS messages that she exchanged with Sarah Jessica Parker 's character, Carrie Bradshaw.

The creators of the series left the intrigue, turning the plot in such a way that indirectly, it speaks of a possible meeting between Carrie and Samantha.

Previously, 65-year-old Cattrall openly stated that she did not want to return to the franchise, especially since she was not called there. In addition, King, along with Sarah Jessica Parker, said that the door for her return was closed.

Based on this, fans of the series assumed that either another actress would play Samantha or the producers would have to resort to the services of virtual graphics. We will only find out about this in the summer of 2023 since the approximate date for the premiere of the second season of And Just Like That is set for this time.

At the same time, Cattrall publicly began to sort things out with Sarah Jessica Parker, accusing a colleague of hypocrisy, saying that they had never been friends with either her or other franchise actresses.

A few months later, the press began to write that the showrunner of the project, Michael Patrick King, did not want to give up and planned to continue "Sex," even if without Kim Cattrall.