Samantha Cope And Joey Lawrence Are Expecting A Kid

The first child for Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope, who have been married for four months, is due soon.

The good fortune just keeps coming. You make me happy, baby! The actor, 46, revealed Wednesday that he was expecting a child in an Instagram photo in which he stroked Cope's growing baby belly while standing on the beach.

Cope, 35, retorted in the remarks, "Ohh hi baby daddy," to which Lawrence retorted.

The "Organized Killer" actress shared a Reel collection of dear ones' emotions with the announcement of the couple's pregnancy on her private Instagram profile.

Getting to understand you thus far, little one, has been fun! She titled the video, saying, "We are very blessed."

Cope will be having her first kid, and Lawrence will have her third since the Melissa and Joey actor already has two daughters, Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16, from a previous relationship with Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

At a Temecula Creek Inn outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California, the couple got hitched in May 2022. Matt and Andy, Lawrence's brothers, attended the wedding.

Lawrence remarked at the time to People, "It just seems so natural." Even though life can be difficult at times, it is worth it when God offers you the proper person.

If you're fortunate enough to meet the proper person, it gets right to the point, he continued. I have a partner with whom I interact in the same manner and with whom I have the same values and love language.

That is very significant. And I'm very appreciative.

