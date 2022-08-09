Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' New Husband, Criticizes Kevin Federline For Not Working Hard Enough

Since the conclusion of her conservatorship, Britney Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari haven't talked much about her former Kevin Federline or the two sons she has with him. Spears' dad Jamie or her sister Jamie Lynn have been the targets of the majority of their remarks.

According to Kevin Federline, Britney Spears' sons who they share a mother, are not willing to talk to her.

The singer's ex-husband claimed that material she posts on her social networking sites has an influence on the reputation of their children at school. Sean and Jayden still adore their mother; he emphasizes it while at the same time.

Of naturally, Britney didn't stop talking. It's difficult to raise teenage guys, she said on her website. She claimed that every mother goes through specific challenges during this trying period. Spears feels that it was not worthwhile to make it public, nevertheless.

Sam Asghari, the artist's current partner, did not keep quiet too. "Kevin's assertion that young people are turning away from Britney is unfounded in reality. Sam is certain that discussing it in public was reckless.

The boys of Britney and Kevin are intelligent young men who will soon reach 18 years old, he added. Asghari claims that when they gaze at their father, they will then understand all.

She'll soon quit backing Kevin, I'm sure of it. That could be the reason he decided on the present. I have nothing against this individual because I don't know him directly.

Asghari stressed that Federline's love for Jamie Spears "speaks volumes," implying that Federline is upset that Spears would stop child support, on which he currently subsists after his sons turn 18 years old.

What is happening with Britney Spears and her children is currently unknown. Although they shared a photo on Instagram in March 2021, the children apparently skipped her most recent wedding.

Everyone's social media posts indicate that there is some level of tension, and the tremendous storm that will undoubtedly follow this interview, as well as the back-and-forth, will presumably increase the level of tension.