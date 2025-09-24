Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In New Vogue Italia Photoshoot With Steven Meisel

Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter gave lawyers something that may never be seen again: a sneak peek of the Vogue Italia collaboration under the direction of the notorious Steven Meisel. The Vogue and Meisel were only credited in the post, which immediately set off a frenzy in the follower base: unlike anything anybody seemed to have ever seen, Carpenter’s shocking retro transformation inspired many to make comparisons with iconography from the twentieth century.

The singer and actor opened a carousel with half of the pictures in black-and-white and the other half in color, giving one very scarce glimpse of another side of her. Gone were the cozy girl-next-door looks, entering was high-fashion muse, with their gaze firmly fixed on old-Hollywood glam. The styling, from voluminous blonde locks to contoured and dramatic makeup, sparked an electric reaction in the comment section, with thousands weighing in on whom she looked most like; it was a difficult decision for them, and the post soon went viral.i

One of the memorable comments was from actress Danielle Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga in “Boy Meets World.” She wrote: “Literally took my breath away!! You’re stunning in every way.” That very comment evolved into a mini-thread, with fans enthusiastically endorsing the friendship between the two stars. Another user replied, “From one icon to another,” also highlighting cross-generational appreciation for Carpenter’s new look. Fishel’s celebrity reach lent heavy credence to the reveal, signifying a strong instant fashion moment resonating beyond Carpenter’s core fanbase.

A major theme in the comments seems to be the almost unanimously the classic blonde bombshell comparisons. User jx.dyy_ triggered a huge thread by commenting, “For a second I thought brina was Dolly Parton.” That very statement echoed dozens of times. Others saw a different beacon, such as elainemls92 commenting, “I thought the first one was an old photo of Pamela Anderson.” And the comparisons didn’t end there; Lily-Rose Depp is who a number of users including gabrriellemarrie thought Carpenter really looked like. The question of which icon she channeled better became the main talking point, proving how well the shoot actually captured that classic aesthetic.

The photos did not garner only glowing praise. The stylized nature of the pictures even brought a few dissenting critics. One user named lillyadams.official described Carpenter as “the definition of face card never declining,” a compliment meaning that her beauty is undeniable every single time. But the comment soon gave rise to a heated discussion, with several respondents accusing the singer of indiscriminately abusing Photoshop or resorting to surgical alterations. Another critic shot back, “It doesn’t look anything like her what are you talking about,” while others rushed to her defense and promptly embarrassed the anti with proof that the critic’s account was new and clearly trolling. This kind of bickering just proves how meticulously celebrities are scrutinized-all act too supposed to about the parachute of positive career milestones.

The photoshoot was a brilliant complement to Carpenter’s public image. Many users, dunkin among them, wrote “HAVE YOU EVER TRIED THIS ONE” in reference to the spoken intro of her hit song “Espresso.” This inside joke came up multiple times throughout the comments, showing how well the fanbase works mixed appreciation for her music and her fashion downfall. Another user, me0wtf, joked, “love the new juno positions,” likening her poses to the cover of the movie Juno, injecting a playful, modern cultural reference done with adoration.

Amidst all the fashion commentaries, there rises an individual voice trying to shift the discussion to current affairs. user courtney_clauss put it out there: “can post your vogue italia shoot but can’t talk about the strike italy had for palestine???” The comment was left all alone, thereby succeeding in carving out neither any time nor energy from the fan space since it really emphasizes how such spaces tend to favor celebratory content over the politically. That was the case here for this glammed-up achievement-focused post.

The Sabrina Carpenter Vogue Italia feature represents the crescendo in her public image. With such an esteemed association as with Steven Meisel, she is announcing to the high-floor world of fashion. The public response, dominantly from a passionate base wrought with adoration and debate, is a true testament of the roaring success of the shoot. The shoot has set people talking, analyzing, and more importantly, looking. For a moment, Carpenter has undergone rightful formally as an everlasting silver-screen siren, and the audience remained glued to the whole show.