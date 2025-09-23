Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Her First Vogue Italia Cover With Steven Meisel

Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has had her first cover shot for Vogue Italia, a jaw-dropping one by the legendary Steven Meisel himself. The singer and actress posted a few BTS shots from one of her favorite experiences and threw a lot of praise to her wonderful collaborators. The reveal almost instantly skyrocketed with praise; viewers showering praises on the gorgeous pictures and started drawing comparisons to classic beauties.

With Sabrina Carpenter now on the cover of Vogue Italia, she is finally a recognized name. After another long session of posing for the many pictures during her first-ever shoot for such a prestigious fashion magazine, the news was announced by the young multi-talented powerhouse. The photoshoot was handled by Steven Meisel, who is by many considered the most influential photographer of our times. Her caption filled with joy said, “my first @vogueitalia shot by @stevenmeiselofficial ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ one of my favorite shoots.”

She proceeded to give a “very sweet thank you” to an array of the best creatives including Guido Palau for hair, Pat McGrath for makeup, and Sergio Kletnoy for styling, among others. This many surely marks a landmark for Carpenter’s rapidly transitioning track into the deep trenches of high fashion, especially following her recent ad campaign.

The fans started showering praises profusely while comments started receiving a chorus response within seconds. This, in turn, led to a rise in idol comparisons. A user chimed in, “she looks like dolly in the last slide 😍,” while another one said, “3rd is so young dolly,” pointing to some particular pictures that brought out their vintage nostalgia.

Others seemed to see different influences from the icons. One comment that picked out “THE SOPHIA LOREN MAKE UP,” while another user suggested a “perfect mix of xtina and pamela” from the pop star category. No shortage of comments even suggested she might be yet another famous face. “Girl, I thought you was Katy Perry,” confessed one, and another said, “I thought this was @micarahtewers for a second!!!” These kinds of reactions speak volumes for how transformative the photoshoot was and shed light on Carpenter’s chameleonic prowess to channel various eras and styles into current moments.

Another major focus of the comments, away from the celebrity comparisons, was the quality of the production. One fan just went, “THE HAIR THE MAKEUP wow,” linking this general disdain to the work of Palau and McGrath. Another said it was “above and beyond every damn time 🔥,” giving kudos to Carpenter for always coming up with such high-caliber content. Another admirer called the cover “a million-dollar proposal,” a metaphor for its aptness and perceived value.

For anyone who has followed her through the years, this felt like the arc had come to a satisfying end. A heartfelt reflection on her path stated, “she’s becoming somehow even bigger than anything i ever imagined like i always loved her throughout school watching disney channel and then when she started making her music i was obsessed and now she’s just KILLING ITTTT.” That pretty much sums up the pride of long-time supporters who have watched her bloom from a Disney Channel star into a global presença in music and fashion, especially after the release of her surprise digital single.

More playful and philosophical responses came in. “I love when women exist,” one user declared in celebration of feminine energy. Another replied with a clever twist on an old saying: “god is a woman and jesus a carpenter 🙏🏻,” relating to her last name and soaring status.

One dissenting voice, however, made itself heard with, “Love u but the smile🧐,” standing out amid all the praise and proving that, even when everyone loves something, personal tastes can and do differ. The vast majority, however, kept saying things like “The most beautiful woman omg” and “This might be her best photoshoot,” with only a few dissenters being drowned out.

A cover of Vogue Italia edited by Steven Meisel is a career-defining moment and rite of passage for models and actresses who seek to scale to the highest ranks in fashion. For Sabrina Carpenter, this quite literally means that, more than just a fabulous photo session, this cover is a recognition of her rising powers and a smooth transition into credibility as a fashion personality. All the positivity is proof that her fan base is ready to follow her anywhere on this new path she embarks upon, including celebrating milestones like the one-year anniversary of her album. Her career continues to evolve with exciting secret album details being revealed to fans.