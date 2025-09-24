Rylee Arnold Builds Anticipation For Scott's Cha Cha On Dancing With The Stars

Instagram/@ryleearnold1

Something about Rylee Arnold surely fueled much excitement around the dance number she and Scott pulled off on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ The professional dancer urged all of her followers to step forward to IMS voting by stressing how much effort had gone into their Cha Cha for the live show that evening. The comment section bloomed fairly quickly with express support.

The energy was just electric. In full anticipation, on social media, she went on to say, “WHO’S READY FOR TONIGHT?!?!?!” She even admitted how excited she was to have fans watching the Cha Cha that she and her celeb partner, Scott, had been rehearsing all week for it. Arnold expressed a double-thanks, the first for “all of Scott’s hard work,” pointing at a confident partnership on the way out the door, and the second for voting instructions: text “SCOTT” to a specified number or log onto the official ABC site-a must for all that support.

Immediate and positive responses from viewers kicked off a digital rally for Team Ryott, as fans have named the duo. One of many comments that stand for the general vibe read: “I am so excited I can’t wait to watch your guys’s dance. I’ll be voting for y’all.” Numerous similar reactions filled the entries. Another comment read of Arnold’s promo pics: “2nd slide took my breath away,” which led to high expectations on the looks for tonight.

Votes of support poured in alongside promises of action. “So ready to watch and vote for you guys!” another user shouted, to which yet another replied, “Ready to vote again for you.” Clearly, an established and active voting fanbase was on full display. Even the supporters were now getting caught in the technical difficulties, as another user said, “Stupid Bell took off ABC off the air on my TV 😡!!! Hope you guys kill it!” as the viewers were basically no longer friends with those impediments.

Amidst all other comments of support, a few came from a different standpoint, one saying, “Hopefully, the choreography is better this time.” That comment didn’t slip much attention, doling a thanks to viewers who had particular expectations for “better” from the level last week. It added one layer of practical anticipation from our side, keeping every possible detail intertwined in such a highly competitive showdown.

The comment section also presents this special connection between Arnold and the fans. Another viewer proclaimed, “Rylee my DWTS SUPERSTAR!!! 😍🤩,” solidifying her position far from simply a professional dancer on the road to a fan favorite. One more comment read, “I’ll be looking for ur skybox facials ♥️,” meaning the viewers are invested in the whole experience-capturing the reactions and moments off the floor. One more: “Love seeing how happy you two look while dancing! Can’t wait to vote for Team Ryott again tonight!” which express their pair’s chemistry and joy are the foundation of their fame.

Several comments from viewers lead the charge to the 8/7c airing, saying they’re all settled and ready for the show: “Patiently waiting in front of my TV.” The massive amounts of support that followed Rylee Arnold’s post increased social media chatter in the form of an impromptu pep rally for her and Scott on Dancing With The Stars. The imaginary big anticipation being built online means a lot in itself as to how much momentum they’ve accumulated on the show. This momentum was also seen in their stunning Tango on the premiere. The cast showed their support too, as seen when Scott Hoying received birthday love from the Dancing With The Stars cast. The season also featured other new faces, like Alix Earle preparing for her Dancing With The Stars debut.