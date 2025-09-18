Rylee Arnold And Scott Hoying Deliver Stunning Tango On Dancing With The Stars Premiere

Instagram/@ryleearnold1

What started with a bang on season two’s premiere night of Dancing With The Stars left Rylee Arnold unable to contain herself. After wrapping up a tango with her partner Scott Hoying, the Pentatonix singer, in a social media post, she said: “This was SO MUCH FUN!!!!” She added, “@scotthoying you absolutely killed that and I’m just so lucky to have you as my partner, this season is already off to an AMAZING start!!!”

The tension-filled score wedded with perfect synchronization in sharp angled movements from Arnold and Hoying whilst holding unnerving eye contact. The costumes alone said it all, Arnold in flowing red and Hoying chillingly classic black. There was all the traditional-theatre-like-appreciation of the dance while the edge of contemporary art patiently sat on the dance.

Fans and fellow dancers showered support and withdrawal comments, many of them saying they were confused by the scores. “So underscored yall were amazing!” wrote one user. This comment was followed by more, “FAVORITE DANCE OF THE NIGHT. underscored is an understatement.”

Such controversy weighed on many viewers’ minds with a commenter asking, “Why was this so underscored? Scoring is crazzzyy. Also 2 judges does not work! Yall deserved 6s at least.” Another fan had an answer that was somewhat something: “because it was a tango with a little bit of jazz and then the frame was a little bit wonky,” meanwhile mentioning that Carrie Ann Inaba was absent for being under the weather.”

Further comments dwelt on the magical chemistry that seemed to emulsify technical prowess between the two. “Not only was the choreo and costuming amazing the chemistry yall have on stage while dancing is just amazing,” enthused one fan. Another simply said, “You guys came out swinging,” referring to them coming into the competition big.

Another wave of support came from fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater: “LOVEEEEE this energy👏 great job you two!”; shortly followed by contestant Ezra Sosa saying, “Rylee you ate with this one!!! You and @scotthoying crushed this!!”

Some comments drew on comparison to previous seasons, with one saying, “Night and day difference between you and Harry 🔥🔥👏,” in reference to Arnold’s previous partnership with Harry Jowsey, harder technically yet longer in the competition.

Putting on a big show early brought Arnold and Hoying to the forefront as early-season contenders. “Absolutely no one is surprised this guy would do well in ballroom dancing. 😂 He’s gonna be a force,” predicted a commenter. All indications are that this mix of music and dance partnership is a winning one for both.

Regardless of the scoring uproar, the general consensus among viewers is that Arnold and Hoying gave one of the night’s greatest performances. Their tango put a very high ceiling on what this partnership is going to be able to do for the rest of the season. Going forward, all eyes will be on the duo to see if they can keep up performances at this level and possibly snag the mirror ball trophy.

Set forth even more by DWTS premier, it is now established that Rylee Arnold and Scott Hoying are a pairing to watch this season as they have brought both technical prowess and entertaining performance quality to ballroom.