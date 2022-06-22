Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out On His Parenting Mistakes

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most beloved actors in the entertainment industry. His wholesome and hilarious personality has made him one of the most entertaining people in all of Hollywood. Hence, it is almost a guarantee that whenever the actor is telling a story, it'll have the audience rolling with laughter and something similar happened as Reynolds detailed how he learns about parenting through his mistakes.

The Deadpool star was a part of a discussion, “Creativity at the Pace of Culture,” at Journal House on Tuesday morning. The subject of parenting came up and the actor talked about his experience as a parent.

Reynolds talked about how raising his three, "wild" daughters has taught him more than any other endeavor in his life ever has.

"I’m a parent of three girls. They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes," said the actor to an audience howling with laughter.

"I’m like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap. It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards."

Reynolds also commented on what it was like having all three of his daughters at home all the time during the pandemic when schools were closed and all learning was shifted online.

Reynolds mentioned that when he saw commercials talking about "these unprecedented times," it really ticked him off.

"No f–king s–t, a–hole," Reynolds joked. "My kids haven’t been in school for five months. I’m losing my f–king mind! Of course they’re unprecedented times."

Reynolds remarked that his mistakes more than his successes in life, of which there are plenty. have given him insights and lessons that he will value forever and this is the lesson that he wants to instill in his kids as well.

"I used to tell my kids, ‘Don’t waste your mistakes. When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound."