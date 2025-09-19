Russell Brand Claims British Could Become Minority In Their Own Country

X/@rustyrockets

According to Brand, the British stand to become a minority in their own country, and he went on to defend his right to express concerns without being called a racist. Made in an online video, Brand echoed far-right discourse amidst waves of sexual assault allegations raining down on him throughout the UK.

The far-left comedian, in his near half-hour video series, addresses any number of issues, one being demographic concerns which right-wing political movements are now centered on. The video has Brand saying: “Sooner or later we’re going to be the minority in our own country, and that’s scary.” He then immediately questions that saying: “Is that racist? No, I don’t think so.” Defiantly, Brand went on to associate himself with some controversial figures: He name-dropped Charlie Kirk and gave a defense to patriotism and nationalism, “even though those would probably be considered far right.”

Transformation from left-wing comic to alleged right-wing commentator quickly stirred heated criticism from his former friends. Another said: “Russell. I remember bumping into you on Redchurch Street and a few weeks later, letting you and your friends have my table at The Premices. What the eff has happened to you? You always seemed so grounded… If this is what American Religion does….mate! Get a grip.” This viewpoint is an example of how a sizeable portion of his once fans feel uneasy about Brand having moved away ideologically from them.

Sooner or later the British could be a minority in their own country, yet raising that concern is branded racist. pic.twitter.com/N8FivaMWdZ — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 19, 2025

Most of the time those sexual assault allegations against Brand became part of responses to his column, with one commenting: How are the sex pest allegations going? You’ll be in good company with Tommy’s lot, quite a few nonces in there, I understand.” Now, linking his legal troubles with his political alignment indicates that his critics see this newest political alignment as opportunistic rather than principled.

Several interlocutors took on Brand’s very premise on the Britishness. “What exactly constitutes ‘the British’ Russell? Britain only existed as a country between 1707 and 1800, it’s a feudal-imperial construct not an ethnic group,” came the response. A second perspective on British history was given: “Never pegged you for a racist rusty old boy. What makes someone British, brother? Are we the Bretons? Are we Picts? Celts? Vikings? Romans? Or are we all the white fellas? The history of our great land is one of repeated waves of immigration.

This latest controversy follows a series of provocative statements from Brand, including a fiery rant about hypocrisy, a mockery of MSNBC’s rebranding, a personal interpretation of the Lord’s Prayer, and a clash with Bill Maher.