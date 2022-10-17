Rupert Grint Makes Rare Social Media Appearance To Pay His Respects To Robbie Coltrane

The Harry Potter franchise was one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. It lasted 10 years and several actors who started as children grew up on the sets of Harry Potter. The franchise launched the careers of several people involved in it, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. However, out of the trio that led the cast, one actor remained relatively outside the limelight after the success of Harry Potter and that was Rupert Grint.

Grint played Ronald Weasley, one of the seven Weasely children and Harry Potter's best friend. While Grint's acting in the films was perfectly satisfying, many fans argue his character was not adapted as well from the books and that is why Grint couldn't get as much of the limelight. Others believe that Rupert not actively pursuing a career was a choice of his own.

Whatever the reason, Grint stays relatively out of the spotlight and even his social media presence is minimal. However, Rupert has made an exception on the sad occasion of Robbie Coltrane's passing.

Rupert took to Instagram and posted a picture of Robbie's character Hagrid outside of his hut playing a flute. The setting perfectly represent Hagrid and his part in the wizarding world.

Underneath the picture, Rupert wrote a heartfelt caption. The contents of the caption were as follows:

"Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination.

No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.

Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

Robbie Coltrane passed away on Friday the 14th of October and fans and Harry Potter cast members around the world were saddened by the news, paying their tributes to the late actor on social media platforms.