Rumor Has It That Scott Disick Is Dating Kimberly Stewart, The Daughter Of Rod Stewart

Former love interest Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick appear to be rekindling their relationship. The model, 43, and the "Flip It Like Disick" alum, 39, have been sighted together numerous times over the past week in Los Angeles.

On August 17, the suspected pair was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, and Disick seemed like the epitome of a gentleman when he was seen opening the car door for her.

Disick and Kimberly, the rock star Rod Stewart's daughter, added fuel to the flames with their Sunday sighting in Santa Monica.

During that outing, the couple held hands in front of spectators and photographers without making any attempt to conceal the fact that they were dating.

According to reports, the "Kardashians" actress and "Stewarts & Hamiltons" veteran celebrated her birthday that evening with a private supper at the upscale Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi.

Disick and Kimberly have actually been "dating for a few months," a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, and they are "very into each other."

They have been "getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends," the insider added, although they are not "serious yet."

Disick and Kimberly had been friends for many years and first connected when they were introduced through her brother, Sean Stewart. There is absolutely no truth to the story, a Kimberly representative claimed at the time in response to the allegation.

However, it appears as though the alleged pair might finally be giving their relationship a shot. Following relationships with women who are nearly half his age, such as Amelia Hamlin, who is 18 years younger than him, and Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger, Disick has advocated for dating more "age-appropriate" women.