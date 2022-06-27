Royal Biographer Declares Princes Harry and William Have Never Been Good Friends

Since childhood, they competed and were rivals in absolutely everything. It seems that over the years, the relationship between Princes William and Harry has been getting worse and worse.

In particular, rumors about their strained ties were only reinforced after Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they suggested that some members of the royal family are racists.

In the same interview, Harry claimed that his brother was stuck in a royal system that enslaved him.

But royal biographer Ingrid Seward told The Daily Mirror that the brothers never got along very well, much less were best friends.

Yes, they gave TV interviews about joint affairs, making fun of each other, but they were never really close.

According to Ingrid, Kate Middleton tried to help improve relations between the brothers.

But it did not work out for her since William made a decision not to waste time on things that he could not change, in particular on his relationship with Harry.

By the way, Harry first hinted at the tension between him and William during the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey in October 2019.

Then he mentioned the good and bad days with his older brother, but he did not comment on it.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced plans to step away from top royal duties and live in two countries, the UK and the US.

Insiders close to the royal family claimed that the news did not sit well with William, who was surprised by the move. All this only exacerbated the relationship between the brothers.

