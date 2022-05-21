Rossy De Palma in a suit with short shorts and other guests on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. The President of the Jury for Cannes Caméra d'Or's special prize has been captivating for the second day. But Rossi wasn't the only one who shone on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

On May 18, photocalls were held by the jury of the special programs of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. On May 17, one of the most anticipated events in the film industry kicked off - the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Stars of the first magnitude gathered on the Cote d'Azur to receive the coveted "Palme d'Or" Chopard, which this year is exceptional - in honor of the anniversary, and walk out in spectacular outfits and jewelry. The list of the best celebrity looks on the red carpet of Cannes today can be replenished - so responsibly, celebrities and their stylist teams approached the opening ceremony. Members of the jury this year riveted the attention of photographers. Jasmine Trinca and Noomi Rapace, during the first photocall, took to the red carpet in Prada and Dior, respectively.

Rebecca Hall shone in a scarlet pink Gucci outfit, while Deepika Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi saree. The main star of the day can be safely considered Rossi De Palma, who headed the expert staff of the Golden Camera - the prize will be awarded to the best debut feature film. The Spanish actress confidently posed for photographers in a suit with short shorts from Lola Casademunt.

Actress Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton presented the film "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise, which will premiere very soon as part of the festival.

Actress Bérénice Bejo, part of the team in the zombie apocalypse comedy Final Cut, chose a luscious Valentino set in a shade of fresh grass for the Cannes afternoon program.