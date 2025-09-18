Rosie O'Donnell Blasts Trump Administration Over Jimmy Kimmel Cancellation

Instagram/@rosie

The outrage over Jimmy Kimmel‘s show being canceled by the Trump administration and corporate media executives gave rise to Rosie O’Donnell’s ire. The comedian and actress posted an emotional tirade claiming that “America is no more,” which immediately drew backlash from supporters. Here comes a nuclear-level escalation unfolding between other entertainment figures and the current political machinery.

O’Donnell’s post went out shortly after news hit that ABC would not renew Kimmel’s contract; hence, the tallest late-show host to be canceled after a few other cancellations through other network television exits. It simply read, “this is unacceptable – fuck this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives – bowing to the orange monster – america is no more 🥲.”

The backlash followed immediately. Another user stated, “Thank you for always being a champion for the truth Rosie! I knew it wasn’t going to stop with Colbert, he literally tweeted this was coming. People need to wake up… now.” This comment has reportedly referenced the canceling of Stephen Colbert and has put a phrase into a lot of minds that there may be some off-limits being created for free speech.

Another one said: “Freedom of speech…. but only when it’s what they want to hear.” Dozens of others echoed this sentiment, many terrified that this marks a very dangerous turn for media freedom. The conversation then delved into what many consider to be selective media enforcement of acceptable speech.

The financial effects immediately seized the discussion. “I cancelled Hulu and Disney today,” said several, and others responded, “I canceled Disney and Hulu, and I’m banning ABC.” Having spawned these practical instances of reactions, this implication suggests that the civil repercussions of these corporate decisions may prove harmful to these parent companies.

Some comments got a little bit dark; one commenter said, “We can only hope his high cholesterol works its charm.” Then followed the consideration of health outcomes, with the community dividing. While some supported the shared sentiments, others discouraged celebrating the ill-health of another considering that numerous people suffer on similar grounds.

