Rosie Huntington-Whiteley And Jason Statham Arrived In The UK For A Tennis Tournament To Watch The Men's Singles Final

Where Novak Djokovic won, the model never ceases to impress with her sense of style, choosing chic silhouettes in timeless colorways, and this new look is no exception.

For the weekend at Wimbledon, Rosie opted for a white knit Ralph Lauren maxi dress, paired with a pair of heels, a square cape, and a jacket draped over her shoulders.

Chunky sunglasses and a silver clutch completed the elegant look. The blond hair was pulled back into a neat bun as the couple walked towards their seats, hand in hand. Jason chose a black two-piece suit with a white shirt, a light-colored hat, and black glasses.

Recall that in early February, the star couple became parents for the second time; the daughter was named Bella.

In a previous post, The founder of her own cosmetics brand, 34-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , shared photos of her daughter Isabella on social networks.

On the carousel of several sunny photos, you can see not only the one-and-a-half-month-old baby but also Rosie herself: the top model shares with fans the happiness of motherhood and spring models of her favorite brands.

In addition, among the pictures, there are shots with gifts from the Beckham family. "Dear Rosie and Jason," reads a postcard from the star family that accompanies a box of new clothes for the baby, "Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you. David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham."

Rosie and Jason held their second child on February 2 and announced the birth on Instagram on February 8, posting a photo of Isabella's hand peeking out of the bassinet.

Advertisement

Isabella joins her older brother, born in 2017. Recall that the daughter of Rosie and British actor Jason Statham was born on February 2, 2022. The couple already has a son, four-year-old Jack Oscar Statham.