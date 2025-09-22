Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Dance Practice With Niece Grace For DWTS

X/@RobertIrwin

An angry niece, Grace, is fashioning an unexpected dance coach for Robert Irwin once more on Dancing With The Stars. The wildlife conservationist and television personality post an utterly charming clip of his ever-lovin’ practice partner helping prepare him for the great dance competition, shedding light on the bundle of support his DWTS journey is getting from the family.

Robert Irwin had treated his fans to an extremely cute video that instigated comments and dialed up a few smiles. The clip shows his niece Grace, daughter of his sister Bindi Irwin, as Robert’s very eager junior dance coach at home. It is pure family happiness with Grace walking Robert through dance in full confidence at this tender age.

The voice-over in the rare video clip has her repeatedly calling out unusually cute commands, “Ba Ba Ba Ba Ba” and “Done, done, pointed turn,” as Robert follows very smoothly. If one was to judge from the chemistry exhibited between uncle and niece in the now famous video, this definitely is but one of their many practice sessions. Appreciatively, Robert captioned this video, thanking family and supporting developers through Dancing With The Stars, remarking that Grace was “prepped and ready for season 50”.

The reaction was utterly positive, with many people commenting on the sweet moment. One person said, “This is just so cute!” while another added, “That baby making those noises with that accent too is so darling.” The combination of Grace’s Australian accent with her no-nonsense coaching style was an irresistible mix and one with which thousands could relate.

Comments then followed about Robert and his real dancing skills on the show. “You were SO good! 👏👏👏👏” one fan chimed; another shouted, “U have some SERIOUS DANCE SKILLS❣️❣️❣️😍🥰😘 I’m rooting for U 2 WIN DWTS bc U were ABSOLUTELY AMAZING the other night.” Watch out for him this season with that level of enthusiasm.

The family legacy also popped up with one observer noting, “The talent in your family is something else. I couldn’t believe how fantastic you were on the first week.” Another commented: “Don’t know what’s in the water down under but wow, amazing dancers you and your sister,” alluding to Bindi Irwin’s own DWTS win in 2015.

The viewers commented on the endearing nature of the video. One said, “First time you’ve crossed my For You feed. So grateful. Huge fan of your family. I’ll sleep with a smile tonight.” Another said, “Thanks for sharing. These posts bring joy to my day.”

Grace is making sure my dance training continues when I get home. She is prepped and ready for season 50 of @officialdwts 👌😆😎

Seriously so grateful I have my family here supporting me on this DWTS journey. pic.twitter.com/588SMNqybY — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) September 21, 2025

Robert’s Dancing With The Stars adventure marks just another twist in the Irwin family foray into show business. Robert’s late father, Steve Irwin, would become a household name through his many wildlife documentaries, while Robert’s sister, Bindi, went on to claim the mirrorball trophy in season 21.

The clip is a lovely example of how family support can make any hard journey easier to withstand. A user commented, “Awe…. Precious memories in the making… Thank you for sharing. Good luck on the show.” The DWTS journeys of Robert Irwin may still be unfolding, but the family moments have already been hit-warmers. This kind of support is similar to what Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy receives from her family.