Robbie Coltrane’s Daughter Alice McMillan Shares A Picture Of Her Late Father While Harry Potter Co-stars Pay Their Respects

Sadness has struck the internet as everyone’s favorite actor from Harry Potter Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movies, passed away. The actor was loved for the role he played and many fans are devastated.

Robbie’s daughter, Alice McMillan, shared a beautiful post of her hugging her late father after his death, and the picture was loved by fans who adored Robbie and his work. Robbie’s death was announced by his agent on Friday. Although the details of his death were not revealed, the news left a big impact on the internet as they grieved together.

Although no details were released, the family did seem to thank Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff in Larbert, Scotland for the care they had provided him. While Robbie may be known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the popular Harry Potter films, he was also known for his role as Eddie Fitzgerald, a criminal psychologist, in the famous 1990s drama Cracker. This role won him the award for best actor at the British Academy Television.

The other Harry Potter cast has also been devasted by the news. Co-stars of Robbie are paying their respects on social media. J.K Rowling, who wrote the original Harry Potter books, said on Twitter, “I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off.”

Emma Watson said, “Robbie if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Danial Radcliff, who played Harry Potter in the films said that Robbie made them laugh so hard on set. He said, “I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Other stars from Harry Potter such as Tom Felton, Mathew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, etc. also paid their respects to Robbie and sent their love to the family.