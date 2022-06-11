Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got engaged

A couple of weeks ago, the Time edition presented its own rating of the most influential people of the current year - in addition to Zendaya and Keanu Reeves, director Taika Waititi turned out to be in it.

Today, his name can be seen again in all the tabloids: foreign publications reported that he had just got engaged to singer Rita Ora . The tabloid The Sun was the first to share this information with its readers.

An insider told his reporters that Taika and Rita made a marriage proposal to each other almost at the same time - obviously, both did not want to delay the confession of deep feelings.

Later, PageSix asked for confirmation of this information from the representatives of the couple, who were forced to admit that the rumors were true.

"This is not about having a noisy ceremony with paparazzi and hundreds of guests - Taika and Rita do not want too much publicity for their feelings.

So first, they will arrange a small celebration for close relatives and friends this summer. Later they will think about the possible organization of a wedding with a Hollywood scale," an insider told the press.

In his opinion, there is nothing surprising in the fact that the couple decided to legalize their relationship right now: the source claims that they "just realized that it was time to move on to a new stage."

For the first time, rumors that singer Rita Ora had a love relationship with the director of Thor and Jojo Rabbit appeared last spring when the paparazzi accidentally photographed the couple while walking around Sydney - they held hands and looked happy.

Later, pictures of the kiss between Taika and Rita got into the press. Still, the journalists did not manage to call them official confirmation of the novel since actress Tessa Thompson was the company in this lesson.