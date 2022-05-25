Rita Moreno to recreate Vin Diesel 's grandmother in Fast & Furious 10

Actress Rita Moreno has joined the cast of Fast and Furious 10. It is reported by Variety.

According to the plot, the artist will play the grandmother of the protagonist Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). "I have always dreamed of working with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is playing my grandmother here makes my soul smile," Diesel shared.

Earlier in the production of the upcoming film, there was a change, with Louis Leterrier taking over as director of the film after Justin Lin left his post just ten days into filming.

It was later reported that Lin decided to step down from his position due to a strained relationship with Vin Diesel. According to insiders, the conflict between colleagues occurred due to the fact that the actor is very late for shooting, does not learn the text of the role, and also comes in a shabby form.

The suspension of part of the filming of Fast and the Furious 10, associated with the departure of director Lin from the project, daily cost Universal Studios in the amount of $ 600 thousand to $ 1 million.

According to the magazine, filming with the main team has been suspended for now, while the second crew continues to work in the UK. “Universal is still burning money to keep the crew and actors,” the sources say.