Rihanna 's first exit after the birth of the baby took place in - photo The celebrity chose a sports bow.

The other day it became known that the star couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents for the first time. Now you can no longer wait for new pregnant bows of Rihanna because they have a son.

The day before, the first exit of the singer after the birth of the baby took place. Paparazzi captured the moment Rihanna left her West Hollywood home. She did not dress up and went out in a tracksuit.

True, she still did not forget about accessories and complemented the image with a large gold necklace.

Previously, it was reported Rihanna is arguably the most talked-about pregnant celebrity of the year. And now Adriana Lima, who steps on her heels, can exhale calmly - from now on, she will be the only star showing her bare stomach in public. The news about Rihanna's first child was hidden for a week - American sources report that the singer became a mother on May 13. Moreover, the guesses of her fans, paparazzi, and journalists were not confirmed - she gave birth to a son.

But one thing is known for sure - the boy was born under the sign of Taurus. An individual horoscope is already ready, do not believe it. Astrologers say that the son of Ri and Asap was born by a star of a level not lower than his parents, he will attract fame and money like a magnet, but the retrograde Mercury, reflected in his natal chart, will give him the ability to do everything in his own relaxed rhythm, to which others will adapt. It seems that no one doubts that the heir will follow in the footsteps of his parents. We do not mind and congratulate the beautiful couple on the birth of their son!