Rihanna showed how she takes care of her skin every day

Even a night in her house is an excellent opportunity to remind Rihanna of her reverent attitude towards pregnancy and motherhood. So this Saturday, the singer, who is now on her last expectation of her first child, decided to dedicate time to evening self-care. In a video uploaded to social media, RiRi appeared before an audience of millions wearing a light blue satin bra with gold chains on each strap and matching shorts from her brand Savage x Fenty. She completed the home look with a white towel wrapped around her head and numerous pieces of gold jewelry that the stage star loves so much.

But what is the secret of her radiant and smooth skin? To start, Rihanna applied the Cookies N Clean detox mask from her Fenty Skin line and then picked up a body cream with whipped butter. To round off a cozy spa evening, she poured a bottle of ginger ale into a champagne flute and placed a couple of fresh pickles over her eyes.

Rihanna's pregnancy is very bright - every time, the singer appears in more and more vivid images. In an interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine, Rihanna admitted that after the news of the expectation of a baby, she made a promise to herself to dress in style, regardless of the new position. "It's too much fun to dress up. But, I'm not going to let it disappear because my body is changing," the singer explained.

Rihanna also hopes that her daring clothing choices will change people's stereotypes about the accepted image of a woman in the position. "My body is capable of incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of it. However, this time must be special. Why should you hide your pregnancy?" she added.

We will definitely remember the seductive outfits of the rap mom and believe that we will only have good memories of this fantastic period.