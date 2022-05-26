Rihanna is going to move to Barbados to raise her son at home. The boyfriend and father of the child of the pop diva are ready to follow his beloved. According to close acquaintances of Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky , the singer plans to raise her newborn son in her native country - Barbados.

Insiders told The Mirror that the 34-year-old singer will stay in Los Angeles for the next three months and then move to the Caribbean with her boyfriend so that their baby "calmly grows up away from the world of show business and the ubiquitous paparazzi."

The publication reports that Rihanna has already decided which school her son will go to in a few years. However, it is not yet possible to ask the singer questions directly from journalists because the newly-made mother ignores the appeals of the press and hides the name of the child who was born on May 13.

Advertisement

Recall that the information that the 34-year-old singer and the 33-year-old rapper will become parents appeared at the beginning of the year when People shared exclusive footage of the lovers. According to TMZ, the couple's first child was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. His name is still kept secret. Despite the last trimester of pregnancy, the Barbadian singer continued to actively go out, demonstrating to the whole world how, in her opinion, a girl in position should dress. The last time she was seen in public, on May 9, she disappeared from the paparazzi's radar. The mother-to-be even went shopping for girls' baby clothes to cover the tracks, sparking rumors that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting a baby girl.