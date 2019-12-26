Rihanna Is Entering 2020 With A Massive Announcement And Music Is Still On The Backburner

It looks like yet another famous celebrity is going to get an excellent documentary that takes a long, hard look at their life, judging by recent reports about Amazon and Peter Berg.

According to recent revelations, Amazon has paid $25 million for the rights of a film that is currently in production by Berg, which looks into Rihanna’s life and delves into some interesting details that the public has not been aware of so far.

However, the exact details of the situation remain unknown, as even Amazon themselves have refused to share any comments.

The public does not know much about the documentary so far, and Berg has been maintaining a relatively secretive approach to the whole thing himself.

However, he does seem to be in a position to produce something like this better than most people out there, as he reportedly has access to a lot of information and footage about Rihanna’s life, much of which has never been revealed to the public before.

With that in mind, it could indeed be interesting to see what might come out of this partnership.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, then this is obviously a pretty significant investment for Amazon, and the company would be looking to do everything in their power to maximize their return from it.

This could entail some exciting moves, so it will be fascinating to follow the development of this product shortly.

Rihanna recently did an interview where she promised that music will always be part of her life.

She said: “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not going to be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

The Barbadian pop star added: “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen, pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”

RiRi is looking for new ways to expand her growing empire.