Singer Rihanna has become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, surpassing Kim Kardashian in the ranking of the richest women in the US by Forbes magazine. This drew the attention of The New York Post.

The artist, who turned 34 on February 20, is ahead of the 41-year-old TV star by one point in age.

However, Rihanna's fortune is less than that of Kim Kardashian: according to 2022 data, the singer has $1.4 billion, while the reality TV star has $1.8 billion.

Rihanna is in the ranking for the third year in a row now; she is in 21st place.

In 2018, Kim Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner , who was 21 at the time, was named the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States.

However, shortly after the publication of the rating, she was excluded from the list of owners of a billionth fortune since the size of her fortune was recalculated and, according to the results, did not reach $1 billion.

Rihanna has earned more than $ 1 billion not only through musical creativity but also through the lines of underwear and cosmetics Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

It was previously reported that A resident of Brazil is so similar to the singer Rihanna that people cannot distinguish them from each other, writes Oddity Central.

The woman herself assures that she did not do plastic surgery and her appearance is a gift of nature.

Priscilla Beatriz said that the resemblance to Rihanna made her famous not only in Brazil but throughout the world. The woman was repeatedly invited to television, and the singer herself once commented on a Brazilian post on social networks. According to the double, fame suddenly fell upon her in 2020.

Advertisement

Beatrice added that she specifically studied Rihanna's mannerisms, her style, and cosmetics in order to be as similar to a pop icon as possible, but never did plastic surgery. All this led to the fact that Priscilla had her own army of fans, consisting of a million subscribers.